Browns Re-Sign RB John Kelly to Practice Squad, Release RB Dexter Williams

The Cleveland Browns made a move on their practice squad as the team gets through their recent issues with COVID-19.

Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a move on their practice squad, re-signing running back John Kelly after he passed through waivers from being released from the active roster last week. They released running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad to accommodate the move.

Kelly had been signed to the active roster when the Browns were dealing with significant issues on the active roster due to COVID-19 combined with injury. He initially had COVID-19 and cleared it, but the team was still waiting for running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton to return, leaving D'Ernest Johnson as the only running back on the active roster. Kareem Hunt remained on injured reserve due to the calf injury.

The Browns did not end up needing Kelly and were able to waive him ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, but wanted him back if he cleared waivers. The team had also signed Dexter Williams along with Brian Hill to the practice squad to give them running back help. Williams was released to make room for Kelly and at least for now, Hill remains.

The Browns seemingly have gotten through their issues with COVID-19 and this week were able to get center Nick Harris back as he cleared protocols for the virus. He was the last player on the team to be on the COVID-19 reserve list. That gives Browns their backup primary center back on the roster.

The Browns had enough problems with COVID-19 all at the same time that it forced them to return to enhanced protocols, the set of procedures that every team had to operate from for the entirety of the 2020 season before vaccines were available.

It was not just limited to players as staff members in the building also tested positive for COVID-19. While it could certainly happen again, the Browns at least for now seem to be through it and have been able to get back to operating normally.

