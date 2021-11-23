Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Browns Re-Sign RB John Kelly to Practice Squad, Release RB Dexter Williams

    The Cleveland Browns made a move on their practice squad as the team gets through their recent issues with COVID-19.
    Author:

    Tuesday, the Cleveland Browns made a move on their practice squad, re-signing running back John Kelly after he passed through waivers from being released from the active roster last week. They released running back Dexter Williams from the practice squad to accommodate the move.

    Kelly had been signed to the active roster when the Browns were dealing with significant issues on the active roster due to COVID-19 combined with injury. He initially had COVID-19 and cleared it, but the team was still waiting for running backs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton to return, leaving D'Ernest Johnson as the only running back on the active roster. Kareem Hunt remained on injured reserve due to the calf injury.

    The Browns did not end up needing Kelly and were able to waive him ahead of Sunday's game against the Lions, but wanted him back if he cleared waivers. The team had also signed Dexter Williams along with Brian Hill to the practice squad to give them running back help. Williams was released to make room for Kelly and at least for now, Hill remains.

    The Browns seemingly have gotten through their issues with COVID-19 and this week were able to get center Nick Harris back as he cleared protocols for the virus. He was the last player on the team to be on the COVID-19 reserve list. That gives Browns their backup primary center back on the roster.

    Read More

    The Browns had enough problems with COVID-19 all at the same time that it forced them to return to enhanced protocols, the set of procedures that every team had to operate from for the entirety of the 2020 season before vaccines were available.

    It was not just limited to players as staff members in the building also tested positive for COVID-19. While it could certainly happen again, the Browns at least for now seem to be through it and have been able to get back to operating normally.

    READ MORE: 4 Thoughts on Browns Snoozefest Victory Over Lions

    Aug 14, 2021; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Cleveland Browns running back John Kelly (49) runs the ball against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second quarter at TIAA Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
    News

    Browns Re-Sign RB John Kelly to Practice Squad, Release RB Dexter Williams

    50 seconds ago
    94EE563B-90BF-4F02-A5EA-7FFBC69149A1
    News

    Cleveland Browns Will Host Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday in Week 15

    23 minutes ago
    4 Thought on Cleveland Browns Snoozefest Win Over Lions
    Featured Content

    4 Thoughts on Cleveland Browns Snoozefest Win Over Lions

    5 hours ago
    0CAFDEF3-3997-4B54-AD18-AE79E8F760B0
    News

    Browns Baker Mayfield Addresses Media Day After Win Against Lions

    Nov 22, 2021
    Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) catches a pass out of the backfield in the third quarter during a Week 14 NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland. The Cleveland Browns won 27-19, and the Cincinnati Bengals fell to 1-12 on the season. Cincinnati Bengals At Cleveland Browns 12 8 2019
    News

    Browns Kareem Hunt, Jack Conklin Will Practice This Week, Might Play Against Ravens

    Nov 22, 2021
    D9212367-C364-4530-A34E-8ED1ECF8DE1F
    Featured Content

    Winners & Losers: Browns Hold On Against Lions

    Nov 22, 2021
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski rects to a call during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    Browns Season Frustrating Enough Without Contrived Tripe

    Nov 22, 2021
    Nov 21, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) talks with head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at FirstEnergy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports
    Featured Content

    AT 6-5, Where Are They Now?

    Nov 21, 2021