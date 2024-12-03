Browns Reveal Concerning Injury Update For Defensive Star
Usually the saying goes that no news is good news. But as far as Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is concerned, it feels like no news is bad news.
The Browns star suffered a concerning neck injury trying to make a tackle on Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry back in Week 8 and spent the last five weeks on the IR. During that span the Browns have played four games, which serves as the required length of time a player placed on the IR must sit out. That would put him in line to be activated for a return to the active roster this week if he was ready. According to head coach Kevin Stefanski though, that won't be happening.
"Yeah, I'd rule him out for this game, but I'm not gonna go much further past that," Stefanski said on Tuesday of JOK's status for a Week 14 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He followed a similar script in addressing the Pro Bowl linebacker's injury that he has in recent weeks, staying largely mum on the subject.
"I don't really have an update right now," he added. "When I have one, I'll make sure to get that to you guys."
With five games to go, and the Browns sitting at 3-9 on the season, it's fair to wonder if Owusu-Koramoah will return this season at all. The severity of his ailment adds plenty of context to the situation as well.
The 25-year-old was carted off the field after the injury and spent that night in a local hospital. The next morning he took to social media to let everyone know "all is well."
In the week sense, Stefanski has shared that JOK has been around the team facility. His return to the field, however, remains very uncertain at this point.