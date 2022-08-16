Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

Cleveland Browns will be without their late round pick for the entirety of the season.

The Browns will have a member of the 2022 NFL Draft class miss the entirety of the season. Dawson Deaton was carted off the field today, the result of the injury is not good. Deaton tore his ACL, according to a report.

This comes days after the Browns lost starting center Nick Harris to a season-ending injury. Now, the Browns lose some depth at the position. Deaton was not expected to start, but he was a potential backup to Ethan Pocic.

Brock Hoffman is another center currently with the team, that now makes it due to necessity. Cleveland will be tasked with adding a body at center. JC Tretter’s name has been thrown around, but it doesn’t seem likely as the Browns cut him as a cap casualty. A conversation doesn’t hurt.

