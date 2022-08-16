Skip to main content

Browns Rookie Center Dawson Deaton out for Season

Cleveland Browns will be without their late round pick for the entirety of the season.

The Browns will have a member of the 2022 NFL Draft class miss the entirety of the season. Dawson Deaton was carted off the field today, the result of the injury is not good. Deaton tore his ACL, according to a report.

This comes days after the Browns lost starting center Nick Harris to a season-ending injury. Now, the Browns lose some depth at the position. Deaton was not expected to start, but he was a potential backup to Ethan Pocic.

Brock Hoffman is another center currently with the team, that now makes it due to necessity. Cleveland will be tasked with adding a body at center. JC Tretter’s name has been thrown around, but it doesn’t seem likely as the Browns cut him as a cap casualty. A conversation doesn’t hurt.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Subscribe to Browns Digest on YouTube here.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Browns Rookie Carted off During Monday Practice

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

Deshaun Watson Would Settle for 8-Game Suspension

Browns Will Consider Trading for Jimmy Garoppolo Under one... Circumstance

Browns Deshaun Watson Could Play Friday Against Jacksonville

Browns Nick Chubb Weighs in on Kareem Hunt

Kareem Hunt Requests Trade From Browns

Browns Rookie Exits Practice With Trainers

Browns Activate WR David Bell, LB Anthony Walker

Browns Sign 2022 USFL Defensive Player of the Year

Browns Nick Harris Exits Practice With Trainer

Browns Sign a Cornerback, Waive Another

Browns Make Decision on Deshaun Watson’s Preseason Playing Time

Roger Goodell Decides on if he Will Hear Deshaun Watson Appeal

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

D51DB74F-8ADE-4D93-94E3-29D423D35271
News

Browns Rookie Carted off During Monday Practice

By Brandon Little6 hours ago
Denzel Ward Extension Could Reset Corner Market
News

Browns Denzel Ward to Return to Practice Today

By Brandon Little9 hours ago
Cleveland Browns cornerback A.J. Green #38, safety Jovante Moffatt #35 and safety D'Anthony Bell #37 celebrate a touchdown score from cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. #23 during the second quarter of a preseason NFL game Friday, Aug. 12, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] Jacksonville Jaguars 2022 Cleveland Browns First Home Pre Season Scrimmage Second Scrimmage Preseason
Featured Content

With Two Preseason Games Remaining, Give Us More Of These 5 Browns Players

By Pete Smith12 hours ago
Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Jake Luton (6) goes down for a Browns sack during fourth quarter action. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Cleveland Browns at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida Friday, August 12, 2022 for the first home preseason game of the season. The Browns won with a final score of 24 to 13. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union] Jki 081222 Bs Jags Vs Browns Preseason 24
Featured Content

Promising Returns from Browns Defensive Line Against Jaguars

By Pete SmithAug 14, 2022 10:19 AM EDT
8FA102B8-C36A-4B56-968F-90FD9CBEA76E
News

Instant Thoughts: Browns run Past Jaguars in First Preseason Game

By Brandon LittleAug 12, 2022 9:58 PM EDT
Aug 17, 2020; Berea, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns center Nick Harris (53) during training camp at the Cleveland Browns training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Browns Center Nick Harris Carted off Against Jaguars

By Brandon LittleAug 12, 2022 7:17 PM EDT
FCEA9BF9-2F5F-48A8-AA53-A1BCAD936B0E
News

Browns Deshaun Watson Issues Apology to Women he has Impacted

By Brandon LittleAug 12, 2022 6:52 PM EDT
D717B8AA-0E5C-475F-A0B7-7C790D6313E0
News

Amari Cooper, Denzel Ward, Myles Garrett Among Players not Playing Against Jaguars

By Brandon LittleAug 12, 2022 5:54 PM EDT