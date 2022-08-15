Browns Rookie Carted off During Monday Practice

A Cleveland Browns late round pick was carted off the field during practice on Monday afternoon.

Bad luck has perhaps hit the Browns again early in the preseason. Just days after the Browns lost starting center Nick Harris for the season, rookie Dawson Deaton was carted off the field during practice.

Deaton was a seventh-round selection in the most recent draft for the Browns. There is a good chance Deaton is now the backup center for Cleveland with Harris gone for the season.

Ethan Pocic is in place to start for the team for now at least. The former Seahawks offensive lineman was signed as a free agent this past offseason by the Browns.

At this time the extent of the injury is unknown for Deaton. If he was to miss any time the Browns would be forced to add help at the position, they may already have to.

Wide receiver Mike Harley Jr. and defensive end Isaiah Thomas both exited practice early as well.

