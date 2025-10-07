Browns rookie Dillon Gabriel already nominated for award after debut
It took just one week for Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel to start getting some recognition by the NFL. Gabriel has been nominated for the rookie of the week award after his debut performance in a loss to the Minnesota Vikings.
Gabriel went 19-for-33 throwing the ball for 190 yards. He also tossed a pair of touchdowns to his two tight ends, Harold Fannin and David Njoku. Gabriel also kept the ball safe throughout the game, not turning over the ball.
Gabriel had an up and down performance, but clearly did enough in his first game to begin earning some respect in the league. It was the first time a quarterback made their first ever career start in an international game. Considering the circumstance, Browns fans should be happy with Gabriel’s performance.
Gabriel is one of six nominees for the award this week.
Gabriel joins the New York Giants’ Jaxson Dart as the only quarterback nominees. Dart tossed 202 yards and two touchdowns in a 26-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Dart threw two interceptions and lost a fumble as well.
Saints safety Jonas Sanker is also up for the award. Sanker had seven tackles and a 27-yard fumble return that set up a score for New Orleans. Sanker helped the defense force five turnovers in the win.
Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt is also a nominee. He carried the ball 14 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the Commanders 27-10 win over the LA Chargers.
Emeka Egbuka from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is up for the award, continuing what has been an incredible rookie season for the Ohio State wide receiver. He caught seven passes for 163 yards and a touchdown in the Bucs 38-35 win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The final nominee is Travis Hunter from the Jackson Jaguars. The Browns had an opportunity to draft Hunter, but opted to trade the pick for another first-rounder next year. Hunter caught three passes for 64 yards on offense, while having two tackles and a pass deflection on defense. The Jaguars defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28.
While Gabriel will have a tough battle against plenty of great nominees for the award this week, it is impressive to see him here following his debut performance. If Gabriel can continue to develop and build off a solid first week, he should have plenty more opportunities to bring home some hardware this season.
Fans can vote for Gabriel or any other rookie nominee at NFL.com/rookie.