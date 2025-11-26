Shedeur Sanders explains why he’s so confident ahead of first Browns home start

Shedeur Sanders might’ve been a fifth-round draft pick, but his confidence says otherwise.

Last week, Sanders told both local and national media outlets that he believes he’s the guy that the Browns have been looking for to solve their quarterback search for the first time since 1999.

That same confidence has followed Sanders from the HBCU ranks at Jackson State to Colorado. Now with the Browns, Sanders brings a different attitude and belief that’s required to be a franchise quarterback in the NFL.

“The reason why I’m so confident is the guys around me believe,” Sanders said. “I’m fully confident in myself about everything and I’m confident in my team.”

In Cleveland, Sanders is surrounded by the best rookie draft class the Browns have had in quite some time. Standout running back Quinshon Judkins broke out the Wildcat offense in Cleveland’s victory against the Las Vegas Raiders. Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as a reliable pass catcher for Sanders in his first start as well.

“Day by day, minute by minute, meeting by meeting I am getting more comfortable,” Sanders said.

Prior to his first start against the Raiders, Browns offensive coordinator Tommy Rees preached how important it would be to put Sanders in comfortable spots. The polarizing fifth-round quarterback was 11-for-20 passing for 209 yards, one touchdown and one interception in his first start.

But escaping Vegas with a victory was the most important piece, causing Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski to commit to Sanders as the team’s quarterback against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Browns will return home to face the 49ers on Sunday. San Francisco has to travel across the country after Thanksgiving and they’re yet to have their bye week, which makes this a perfect trap game scenario for the Browns to steal a victory.

It will be up to Sanders to make winning plays against a banged up 49ers defense. If Sanders can grow from his performance against the Raiders, he will put the Browns in a position to win this football game.

Against 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Sanders will need to get rid of the football quickly. Remember, Sanders’ one fatal flaw is that he has a habit to drift back in the pocket and take bad sacks. That was not an issue against the Raiders and a huge reason why the Browns were able to win the game.

“He did a great job, the protection plan was really solid,” Stefanski said. “The sack was -3 yards and coverage sack. He moved forward in the pocket with great ball security.”

The Browns will need Sanders to remain confident with six games remaining as they try to rectify what feels like another wasted season.