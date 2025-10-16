Browns running back linked to Chargers in recent trade report
The November 4 trade deadline is slowly approaching for the Cleveland Browns as they need to consider some tough decisions to make.
With the team sitting at a 1-5 record, the playoffs are starting to slip away from the franchise. This might lead them to become big sellers within the next few weeks, allowing them to collect on draft picks while giving some of the younger players a chance to play for them.
ESPN NFL writer Bill Barnwell proposed a trade that the Browns should consider before the trade deadline next month. Barnwell likes the Browns trading running back Jerome Ford and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick.
The Chargers are struggling to keep healthy running backs on the field and could be desperate enough to make a move to bring in a new running back. For the Browns, rookie running back Quinshon Judkins makes Ford expendable and ensures they have a draft pick in their back pocket.
"That brings us to the Browns, who have turned to Quinshon Judkins as their starter and have no intentions of contending in 2025. Ford has become a passing-down back for Cleveland; while he played 31 offensive snaps in last week's loss to the Steelers, 29 of those snaps were on Dillon Gabriel dropbacks. The two exceptions were Ford's only two carries of the game."
"Ford's due only $1.2 million over the rest of 2025, and he has averaged a respectable 4.4 yards per carry as a pro, often with dismal passing attacks. As a veteran back who can soak up meaningful touches now and complement Hampton after the rookie returns, Ford fits the sort of profile the Chargers would be looking to add via trade. The Browns would need to find another back to help absorb some of the pass-down workload behind Judkins, but the draft picks are worth more to Cleveland than guys who are going to help their 2025 roster."
In the previous two seasons, Ford has been a solid back who helped fill the gap for Nick Chubb while he was injured. Ford ran for 1,390 yards and seven touchdowns in his first three seasons in Cleveland.
This season has been a much different story for Ford as he has rushed just 20 times for 73 yards in six games. Judkins has exploded onto the scene much quicker than some expected and is the lead back for the team.
Cleveland will have to make some tough decisions with the roster, as they are nearing the point of considering the future. Ford could help them slightly accelerate that process by facilitating the trade.