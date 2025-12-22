Cleveland Browns get clarity on Quinshon Judkins injury after loss to Buffalo Bills

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins' rookie season is over after breaking his leg in the team's Week 16 loss against the Buffalo Bills.

Judkins ran the ball 230 times for 827 yards and seven touchdowns this season, ending the year as Cleveland's leading rusher unless one of his teammates pops off in the final two weeks of the campaign. Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski spoke after the game about Judkins' injury.

"Quinshon (Judkins) had an ankle dislocation, fractured his fibula. Obviously very disappointed for the young man. He will bounce back. I have zero doubt about that with him. But, you know, obviously you never want to see that with any of your guys. So, he’ll get surgery. He’ll be back in no time, I know that," Stefanski said.

"... Yeah, Q’s been incredible. Great teammate, runs hard, cares about this game, cares about the right things. So I’m disappointed for him. He’s disappointed, but he’s not somebody that I worry about. He’ll bounce back.”

Cleveland Browns running back Quinshon Judkins is carted off the field after going down. | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Judkins' leg injury adds to tough Browns loss against the Bills

In a 23-20 loss to the Bills, Judkins' presence in the second half could have made a difference if he did not get injured. However, even with Judkins out, the Browns had strong contributions from backups Trayveon Williams and Raheim Sanders.

“Yeah. Guys that we trust. I think I’ve told you guys many times, whoever is in there, we trust them," Stefanski said of the running backs.

"And I say that because they’re with us and they’re in every meeting and they’re at practice. And sometimes you don’t get those opportunities, but you’re on the team because we trust you. So not surprised to see those guys come through. A couple really big plays with Trayveon, and I thought Rocket (Raheim Sanders) ran really hard.”

In relief of Judkins, Sanders became the running back the team turned to the most. He had 11 carries for 42 yards. Meanwhile, Williams had three carries for 17 yards, but was also the team's leading receiver with four catches for 38 yards.

On top of that, quarterback Shedeur Sanders flexed his mobility with four carries for 49 yards. Malachi Corley also got in on the action with three carries for 30 yards.

It won't be easy with Judkins sidelined for the final two weeks of the season, but the Browns will make do with what they have.