Browns Sign D’Ernest Johnson to new Deal

Restricted free agent D’Ernest  Johnson and the Cleveland Browns have struck a new deal.

Cleveland Browns are keeping the best running back room in the NFL together for at least another year. D’Ernest Johnson and the Browns have struck a deal on a one-year deal worth up to $2.43 million, with more than $900,000 guaranteed on that deal. The deal was first reported by Adam Schefter  

Johnson was a restricted free agent and is represented by Drew Rosenhaus. Browns started running back Jerome Ford out of Cincinnati, so there was no sure word that the team would continue to employ Johnson. Instead, the third-string running back is around for at least another year.

Another option is trading one of either Johnson or Kareem Hunt, which is not all that far-fetched. There is room for four running backs if the team wants to keep that many. The fourth spot looks to be between Ford and Demetric Felton. Felton has worked with the wide receivers some in the past but Cleveland continues to list him as a running back.

Last season was Johnson’s third year as a pro, also the year he’s had the most run. The third-string running back totaled 534 yards at 5.3 yards per run. Johnson scored three touchdowns and has three games with at least 99 yards rushing.

With Johnson signed to a new one-year deal, it will be interesting to see what his future holds.

