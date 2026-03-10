Grading the Cleveland Browns Signing of New Linebacker Quincy Williams

Yesterday was a great day for the Cleveland Browns.

With Deshaun Watson, Denzel Ward, and Myles Garrett's mammoth contracts still on the books, people didn't think the Browns would be super active. Browns General Manager Andrew Berry himself at the NFL rookie combine said they're about one offseason away from being massive spenders during this window.

"It'll be targeted and opportunistic...I think realistically we may be one more offseason away from being like hyper-aggressive in that window." Cleveland Browns GM Andrew Berry

While they haven't spent money like the Tennessee Titans or the Las Vegas Raiders, they've spent and dealt more than fans probably expected going into this portion of the offseason.

The Browns made two splashes during the legal tampering period of free agency yesterday and a third splash before free agency started in the form of a trade. One of those splashes saw former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams sign with the Browns on a two-year deal worth up to $17 million.

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams (56) catches Cincinnati Bengals running back Chris Evans (25) mid-air on a catch in the third quarter of the NFL Week 3 game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022.

Devin Bush out, Quincy Williams in

After addressing their offensive line concerns, the Browns turned to defense. Former Browns linebacker Devin Bush signed with the Chicago Bears yesterday on a three-year deal. Bush had his best season last year with the Cleveland Browns, but Williams comes in on a slightly cheaper and shorter deal.

Former Jets defensive coordinator Steve Wilks spoke glowingly about Quincy Williams before last season started.

"I like everything about Quincy...He's physical in the core. I thought he's done a great job. From last year, what I saw on tape this spring, really striking. And playing with his hands, he gives us the ability to be able to play out in space, match up on tight ends and running backs. Very versatile." Former Jets DC Steve Wilks

Quincy Williams arrives in Cleveland with two extra years of age, but an All-Pro first team selection to his name. In 2023 with the Jets, he racked up 139 combined tackles and two sacks. Last season, Williams had a career-high in sacks with 3.5 and 83 combined tackles in 13 games played. Williams comes in with veteran instincts and explosive run-stopping abilities. Both Bush and Williams are weakside off-ball linebackers with similar play styles.

Grading the acquistion

Williams has slightly more experience. He's on the roster for slightly cheaper than what Chicago paid for Devin Bush. Williams has proven more often that he can be a reliable every-down linebacker. Williams is also used to playing with an elite tackling machine on the inside. Williams spent years playing next to former Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets linebacker CJ Mosley. Mosley retired from the NFL last summer.

The #Browns are signing former #Jets LB Quincy Williams to a 2-year deal worth a max of $17M, per @Schultz_Report.



New Browns DC Mike Rutenberg was with Quincy Williams in New York. pic.twitter.com/YcaHZPteKs — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 9, 2026

Williams is also now paired with his former linebackers coach in New York. Mike Rutenberg replaced Jim Schwartz as the defensive coordinator after a dramatic fallout between Schwartz and the Browns organization. Rutenberg was the Jets linebackers coach from 2021 to 2024.

Now, Williams is paired with defensive rookie of the year Carson Schwesinger. The young linebacker out of UCLA will have much more to learn from Williams than he did from Devin Bush, simply and only because of the experience and the amount of coaches Williams has had the chance to learn from throughout his seven-year career. When you take into consideration how great Williams is and how little he cost, Williams was a home run signing.

Final Grade: A