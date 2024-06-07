Browns Digest

Browns Sign Former Ohio State Offensive Line Standout

The Cleveland Browns announced the signing of offensive guard Wyatt Davis on Friday afternoon.

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive guard Wyatt Davis was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch]
Ohio State Buckeyes offensive guard Wyatt Davis was among 14 former Ohio State players to receive invitations to the NFL scouting combine. [Joshua A. Bickel/Dispatch] / Photo by Joshua A. Bickel via Imagn
A former All-American, Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year and two-time First-team All-Big Ten offensive guard with the Ohio State Buckeyes is headed back to Ohio.

The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday afternoon that offensive guard Wyatt Davis is returning to the Buckeye state. As the three-year NFL veteran signs with the Browns, the team waived defensive tackle Jayden Peevy to free up room on the roster.

Davis was drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since entering the league, he has not found the same levels of success that he did in college. Of his nine games played in the NFL, six of those came with the Vikings in 2021. In 2022, he bounced around between three teams, getting exactly one game played with the Arizona Cardinals, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

Football player with helmet and clear visor runs out of the tunnel to the field.
Oct 20, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Saints guard Wyatt Davis (65) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports / Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

In 2023, Davis remained with the Giants organization, but spent the whole season on injured reserve.

As Davis enters his fourth NFL season, he gets an opportunity to take steps back in the right direction on the field. The Cleveland Browns have a talented offensive line and cracking a spot on the 53-man roster is probably unlikely. However, Davis will get to spend training camp learning from veterans like Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller and also compete against one of the best defensive lines in the entire NFL.

If Davis performs well, then other opportunities may open up for him around the league. At minimum, he may be a sneaky steal of a stash on the practice squad. Not only does Davis still have the history in college of being a dominant guard, but football is in his blood. His grandfather is actually Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Davis.

Joining the Browns' offensive line room may be the necessary spark that Davis is looking for currently.

