Browns bring back former fifth-round pick to add spark to stale offense

The Cleveland Browns are bringing in some reinforcement for the offense with a familiar face they drafted just last year.

The team announced that it has signed wide receiver Jamari Thrash to the roster and released guard Garrett Dellinger.

Thrash was a fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2024, appearing in nine games this season with 10 receptions for 107 yards. He had three receptions for seven yards last season.

The Baltimore Ravens drafted Dellinger in the seventh round of this year's NFL Draft before joining the Browns. He made his first NFL appearance when he stepped in for the injured Teven Jenkins during the 31-3 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 15, taking 29 snaps on offense.

This is an interesting move for the Browns, especially after all the injuries they have had on the offensive line. Cleveland did not have four of their five starting linemen from Week 1 in the lineup.

There is a real chance that Dellinger could get re-signed by the team to join the practice squad and be called up at the last second if there are still issues. It could be a good sign that they will have some guys back for Week 16.

Trash is already familiar with the offense and has been playing this season. He will have to develop some chemistry with rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders since they have not shared the same field since Sanders took over as the starting quarterback.

Cleveland hopes the young Trash can at least be a depth player for the remaining three games of the regular season and give the Browns a little boost in the passing game. Isaiah Bond has been that guy over the last few weeks for Sanders, coming up with the big plays down the field.

The Browns' first concern, though, has to be the offensive line and making sure they have their top starters back and the depth there. Sanders was beaten up in the Bears game with 15 quarterback hits and five sacks in the contest. That can't happen moving forward, especially since the organization is trying to make a good evaluation of Sanders on whether he will be the starting quarterback of the future.

This might seem like a small move with it being late in the season and Cleveland is already out of the playoff hunt, but the Browns are still trying to figure out which young players are going to stick around for the future.