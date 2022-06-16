Skip to main content

Browns Sign Rookie K Cade York

Cleveland Browns have signed their kicker of the future in Cade York.

Cleveland Browns have signed their eighth 2022 NFL Draft pick, out of nine picks. Cade York, out of LSU, is officially a member of the Browns after inking his rookie contract, according to the team itself.

York was one of the top kickers in college football last year, and the Browns drafted him in the fourth round of this year’s draft. York is the highest-drafted kicker in the entire league since 2016.

In his career at LSU, York made 118 consecutive extra-point kicks, which is an important stat in his collegiate career. In 2021, the kicker made 15-of-18 of his field goal kicks.

As a freshman, York scored 152 points himself which was the most by any kicker. York was often kicking because of the number of points that the LSU team put up led by Joe Burrow.

Cleveland’s hopeful kicker for many years is officially a part of the team. York kicked a 50 yard field goal in practice today that would have been good from at least 60. The final minicamp practice was held in First Energy Stadium.

Browns have not had a consistent kicker for a period of time since Phil Dawson, York could change that. 

