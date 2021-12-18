Skip to main content
    Browns Sign Willie Harvey Jr., Make Other Roster Moves

    Cleveland is bringing in an extra linebacker for the Raiders game, also made other roster moves.
    Author:

    Cleveland Browns have brought in some extra defensive help due to losing players to the COVID-19 list. Browns have signed linebacker Willie Harvey Jr. to the team. Harvey Jr. last made an appearance in 2019 with the Browns and he played in two games.

    Currently on the COVID-19 list for Cleveland is Jacob Phillips, Tony Fields III and Mack Wilson. The Browns obviously needed some linebacker depth added for the time being. Anthony Walker returned from the COVID-19 list yesterday and should be good to go against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday.

    Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley will neither play against the Raiders as both players are on the COVID-19 list. Cleveland has brought up defensive end Porter Gustin, a familiar face that has played plenty of football in Cleveland over the last couple of years.

    Read More

    With plenty of elevations from the practice squad the Browns have some room there. Cleveland opted to sign Bryan Mills to the practice squad. Mills is a 6-foot-1 rookie that spent time with Cleveland back in September. Mills was originally signed as an un-drafted free agent by the Seattle Seahawks.

    Expect the Browns to make a few more roster moves between today and Monday evening’s game against Las Vegas. There’s a chance for players to come off the COVID-19 list, but don’t be surprised if another positive test comes about.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

