    December 17, 2021
    Anthony Walker Returns From COVID-19 List, Browns Place Others on List

    Cleveland gets back a starting linebacker and place a bunch more on the COVID-19 list.
    As expected with new protocols, the Cleveland Browns will begin to get some players back before Monday’s matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders. First back for Cleveland is linebacker Anthony Walker. Walker missed last week’s game against the Baltimore Ravens as well since he was on the COVID-19 list.

    With Mack Wilson and Jacob Phillips going on the COVID-19 list it was huge for the Browns to get back their starting middle linebacker. Rookie Tony Fields was another player from the unit that was placed on the COVID list.

    Earlier in the day it was made known that Cleveland had a few more positive tests, so eventually the game was moved back. The team made it official by adding S Grant Delpit, LB Tony Fields II, CB A.J. Green, S Ronnie Harrison Jr., RB Kareem Hunt, QB Case Keenum, LB Jacob Phillips, LB Mack Wilson to the list.

    Hunt was going to miss the Raiders game either way due to injury, but now he lands on the COVID-19 list as well. Jadeveon Clowney is expected to officially be placed on the list tomorrow.

    Also, assistant coach T.C. McCartney has tested positive. The Browns very well could have a few more players test positive before Monday’s game due to the active spread in the building in Berea. It is very likely that the team could get a few more players back as well.

    Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter as well here.

