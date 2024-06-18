Browns' Wide Receiver Amari Cooper is a "Big Part of Our Team"
Amari Cooper has put together two of his best seasons while being targetted by six different quarterbacks over the past two years. He has played through injury, set records, and helped grow the culture of the Cleveland Browns into a consistent winning environment.
While being paid handsomely compared to both his teammates in Cleveland and across the league, the change in the wide receiver market this offseason has led to Cooper calling for a change in his contract as well.
2024 will mark the fifth year in Cooper's 5-year $100m contract that was signed in 2020 when he was just 26. Now, at the prime age of 30, Cooper knows that he likely only has one big contract left to make top tier type money, and he's now trying to capitalize.
When the Browns' mandatory minicamp arrived last week, Cooper was the only player holding out as an unexcused absence. Cooper missed all three days of camp that resulted in potential fines north of $100,000. Hardly a drop in the bucket for Cooper but a signal that it is time for Cleveland to come to the negotiating table.
On Monday, Browns' general manager Andrew Berry joined the panel on NFL Insiders and shared this about Cleveland's leading receiver.
"What I will say about Amari is since he's been a member of the Cleveland Browns, he's obviously been a high-level, pro-bowl caliber receiver," Berry said via the NFL Network. "But, he's also been a great teammate and a great professional. We'll navigate the business considerations, the business aspects, as it goes, but he is a big part of our team, and just as important, he's a big part of our culture."
Those are emphatic words coming from the man who will ultimately make the decision surrounding Cooper's future in Cleveland. Rumors will certainly pop up regarding the former Cowboy's future – some already have – but one thing that won't change is that the Browns value Cooper as a member of the Orange and Brown. Time will tell if they put their money where their mouth is.