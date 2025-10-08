Browns wide receiver confused over Cleveland's quarterback situation
The Cleveland Browns headed into the 2025 preseason with four quarterbacks on the roster.
Those signal callers were rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders, 27-year-old Kenny Pickett and the expected starter, 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco. All four quarterbacks presented signs of strengths and weaknesses. Each gave a valiant effort in hopes of being named the team's starting quarterback when the regular season rolled around.
Throughout the many practices that came and went though, a majority of the reps and throws were given to Flacco and Pickett. However, fast forward to Oct. 8, 2025, and neither Pickett or Flacco are on the team as they were traded for draft picks.
Former Denver Bronco and current Browns No. 1 wide receiver, Jerry Jeudy, spoke to the confusion surrounding the decision to no longer have either on the roster. The trade decisions now result in the team having both rookies; Gabriel and Sanders, as the primary options with practice squad quarterback Bailey Zappe being in the picture as well.
When asked about the Browns' decision to give a lot of attention to Flacco and Pickett ahead of the season, Jeudy declined to believe it was a waste of time.
"I wouldn’t say it was a waste of time," he said. "I don’t know what that was. I’m pretty sure everyone thought they would still be here, but things change.”
So far in the 2025 season, he has hauled in 15 passes on 35 targets for 197 yards and no touchdowns. He is currently averaging 13.1 yards per reception and 39.4 yards per game. In comparison to years past, his workload is trending downward.
However, that negative persona to his play could be due to Cleveland's quarterback room. Through the first four games, they trotted out Flacco, who posted one of the worst QBRs and touchdown-to-interception ratios in the league.
Then, after benching him heading into the game against the Minnesota Vikings, they threw Gabriel to the wolves, who went 19-of-33 for 190 yards and two touchdowns.
The former Oregon Duck's numbers aren't drastically bad, but he threw Jeudy's way a season-low five times.
Outside of Flacco, Pickett and Gabriel, Jeudy has been linked a lot with polarizing rookie, Sanders. The two connected immediately after the 2025 NFL Draft, with the 26-year-old saying he was "excited to have him on our team" and believed he would "do a tremendous job for us."
When asked about Sanders this week, he once again reiterated previous beliefs that the former Colorado Buffalo is adapting to the league at a high rate.
"He's done a great job at understanding the plays, doing whatever the coach asks for him," Jeudy said. "...Once he gets his opportunity, just take advantage of it."
Sanders is currently trying to prove his worth to the coaching staff in hopes of at least being named the QB2 behind Gabriel. Before the Flacco trade, he was listed as the QB3, but the trade now opens another window for him to climb up the depth chart.
Since joining the team after the 2025 NFL Draft, constant headlines have followed Sanders on his coachability, decision to decline being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens and rumored feud with Gabriel.
As of now, the decision has not yet been made on whether or not he will be the QB2 behind Gabriel with Zappe in the picture. However, all that matters now is how Jeudy and the rest of the offense can adapt to their new QB1 with the team sitting at a measly 1-5 record heading into a road battle against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Cleveland and Pittsburgh will meet on Sunday, Oct. 12, at 1:00 p.m. from Acrisure Stadium.