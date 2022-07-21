Skip to main content

Browns Working out Pair of Veteran Quarterbacks Ahead of Camp

The Cleveland Browns are working out two veteran quarterbacks ahead of training camp starting. A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen will be working out for the team.

Cleveland Browns have plenty of uncertainty at the quarterback position due to the likely suspension that Deshaun Watson is soon to be handed. The suspension will force the Browns to have another quarterback on the roster to backup Jacoby Brissett, whom ever that may be. The team is working out Josh Rosen and A.J. McCarron this week, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Rosen and McCarron may just be camp arms, as teams always carry extra quarterbacks through training camp, as well as the preseason. If either was to land as a backup to Brissett during this time they would need to impress the staff a ton, and prove they’re serviceable if Brissett would need to come out.

When Watson returns from suspension it will likely be just him and Brissett on the active roster. The Browns aren’t into carrying three quarterbacks, as it counts against a body they could use elsewhere.

Rosen was drafted No. 10 in the 2018 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals but has been a bust of a draft pick to say the least. Rosen played in four games last season with the Atlanta Falcons, and went 2-for-11 passing, with two interceptions.

McCarron has had more success in the NFL, a player the Browns once tried to trade for a few years ago. McCarron hasn’t thrown a pass in the league since 2020, and has appeared in 17 games over six seasons. For his career, McCarron has a 6-3 touchdown to interception ratio, while completing 62% of his passes.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

These are interesting names for the Browns, considering they have been linked to the players in some form before. There is no reason to expect either to play meaningful football for the Browns.

Brandon Little is a writer for Sports Illustrated’s Browns Digest website and you can follow him on Twitter @BrandonLittleFB here. You can follow Browns Digest on Twitter here.

Keep up to date with Browns Digest on Instagram!

Be sure to bookmark Browns Digest for everything you need Browns … Browns Digest brings you news, analysis, film work, draft coverage, and more.

Like Browns Digest on Facebook.

In This Article (1)

Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns

May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) runs a drill during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Cleveland Browns Sign Rookie DT Perrion Winfrey

By Brandon Little1 hour ago
EA646F32-286B-4596-A474-0724BE380A30
News

Browns not Expected to Make Move for 49ers Jimmy Garoppolo

By Brandon Little17 hours ago
Jun 14, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson talks to the media after minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Expected to be Suspended 2-8 Games

By Brandon LittleJul 19, 2022 11:35 AM EDT
Jan 3, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris (22) is slowed down by Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the fourth quarter at Heinz Field. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports
Featured Content

5 Browns Position Groups With Most to Prove Entering Training Camp

By Pete SmithJul 19, 2022 7:05 AM EDT
May 25, 2022; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) runs the offense with wide receiver Amari Cooper (2) during organized team activities at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
News

Deshaun Watson Suspension Decision Could go Into Training Camp

By Brandon LittleJul 18, 2022 11:59 AM EDT
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Cleveland Browns defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) sandwich Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Brandon Allen (8) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal] clowney garrett tackle
Featured Content

Browns 5 Strongest Position Groups Entering Training Camp

By Pete SmithJul 18, 2022 7:00 AM EDT
EE349A39-EC02-4C4E-B42C-AA1A9477D2E5
Featured Content

Who’s the Browns Backup QB if Watson is Suspended for the Long Haul?

By Brandon LittleJul 17, 2022 4:37 PM EDT
Deshaun Watson Contract Implications For Team Building
News

Houston Texans Settle with 30 Woman Who Accused Deshaun Watson of Sexual Misconduct

By Pete SmithJul 15, 2022 1:55 PM EDT