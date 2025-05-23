Browns Digest

Cameron Heyward Takes Unsolicited Shot at Cleveland Browns

The Browns' rivalry with the Steelers doesn't stop during the offseason, as Pittsburgh's star player made fun of Cleveland' QB situation

Dec 8, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (97) sacks Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston (5) during the third quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
/ Barry Reeger-Imagn Images
There's absolutely no love lost between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Even during the offseason the two AFC North rivals find ways to rile each other up. The latest example of that came from Steelers' star Cameron Heyward, who threw some shade the Browns way on a recent episode of his podcast, Not Just Football with Cam Heyward.

“You don’t know what’s going on in Cleveland at the quarterback position,” Heyward said of the Browns as he broke down Pittsburgh's 2025 schedule. “But you still have a lot of respect for guys like [Joe] Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel — uh, how many different quarterbacks we got over there? I know [the Browns] called us a dumpster fire today [on social media], but I’m just trying to figure out how many quarterbacks we got over there.”

The social media post Heyward referenced was the Browns satirical thread, where they shared memes that represented all their opponents for the upcoming season. Heyward was quick to turn the joke around on Cleveland by pointing out their very shaky quarterback situation.

As things stand right now, the Browns are preparing to hold an open competition for the starting QB job between veteran Joe Flacco, former Steeler, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.

What's interesting for Pittsburgh is that their quarterback situation also looks pretty uncertain at the moment, with Mason Rudolph currently the team's top QB, and sixth-round pick Will Howard as a backup along with Skylar Thompson.

Of course, the Steelers continue to wait for a decision from Aaron Rodgers as well, which would certainly change the outlook of their QB room should he ultimately sign with the franchise.

For now, though, the banter between the two teams adds some intrigue to an already heated rivalry before they square off this fall.

