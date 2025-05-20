Charles Woodson Issues Statement on Buying Stake in Browns
The Cleveland Browns officially have a new minority owner in NFL Hall of Famer Charles Woodson.
An official release from the team confirmed Woodson's purchase of a 0.1% stake in the franchise, after approval at the National Football League (NFL) Spring Meetings in Eagan, Minnesota on Monday. Woodson is now the first time a minority owner added to the organization since Jimmy and Dee Haslam became the controlling owners of the team in 2012.
The Heisman winner shared his thoughts on going from a Hall of Fame playing career to NFL owner in a statement.
“Growing up in Fremont, Ohio, it was a dream come true to play in the National Football League. In my wildest childhood dreams, I never considered the opportunity to become a limited partner of an NFL team, let alone the Cleveland Browns in my home state of Ohio. It is among my greatest honors to join the Haslam and Johnson families and the entire Haslam Sports Group to become a limited partner of the Cleveland Browns, one of the NFL’s most storied franchises,” said Woodson.
"Over the last year, I’ve enjoyed getting to know the leadership team at the Browns and I’m excited about the opportunity to be a part of the bright future for this team and to help be a resource for the entire organization as well as the NFL. I want to thank Dee and Jimmy Haslam for providing me this amazing opportunity and Derrick Heggans for presenting this rare opportunity to me and facilitating the process.”
According to the Browns, the NFL has continued to encourage diversity in NFL ownership and pointed to Derrick Heggans of Shepherd Park Sports Properties for facilitating the introduction between Woodson and the Haslam Family in early 2024.
That meeting eventually paved the way for Woodson to join the Browns as a limited partner.
“Charles has left an incredible legacy on the field, forever engraving himself as one of the greatest collegiate and NFL players of all time, but the work he’s continued to do off the field and his entrepreneurial spirit emphasized what a great fit he is for our organization,” said Cleveland Browns Managing and Principal Partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.
"As he is an Ohio native, we’re so thrilled to have Charles on board as a limited partner of the Cleveland Browns because he knows how much football means to this community. We know he will be instrumental in helping shape the future of the club through his insight and leadership and we are looking forward to having him as part of our ownership group.”