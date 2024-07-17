Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Defensive Tackle
The Browns roster is fairly straightforward in terms of starting jobs being largely settled. But if you're looking for some intriguing position battles during training camp, the defensive tackle room is for you.
In theory a starting job is up for grabs and then down the depth chart there will be some roster spots to sort out in what is an extremely deep group leading up to the season. Here's what a preview of Cleveland's defensive tackle position:
Where Things Stand:
At least one starting role in the defensive interior is settled with Dalvin Tomlinson, back for his second season in Cleveland. The 300-plus pound lane-clogger will anchor the d-line group. Who plays next to him primarily is still to be determined, although it's fair to reason Shelby Harris has the inside track. Last season it was Jordan Elliott taking the most snaps at the other defensive tackle, including starting 14 games. Harris was next in line though behind him.
Maurice Hurst could also make a run at the other starting spot, or at least end up splitting time with Harris most weeks. The 29-year-old saw his 2023 campaign cut short by a torn pectoral, but was back in the fold earlier this spring and taking some reps with the first team.
Behind that trio is where things get interesting. Cleveland added veteran Quinton Jefferson this offseason, who posted a career-high six sacks last season with the Jets. It was a savvy addition for the Browns but his presence makes things interesting further down the depth chart. After using their first pick, a second-rounder, in this year's draft to select Ohio State product Michael Hall, Cleveland has an embarrassment of riches at DT. Hall figures to be a rotational piece throughout his rookie season.
Beyond that Siaki Ika, Chris Williams and rookie Jowon Briggs are all bubble players entering camp and will have to really flash to earn a spot ont he 53-man roster. Briggs in particular is a really great story, but assuming he doesn't make the final roster he's an obvious practice squad candidate.
Storylines To Follow:
Aside from who secures the other starting spot, this is a position group poised to give us a surprise cut by the end of camp. Between Harris, Hurst and Jefferson, it's hard to put a finger on who could end up the odd man out in that trio, but there's possibility one does end up on the outside looking in.
It's worth noting that since Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry came to Cleveland in 2020, they've retained just four defensive tackles on the initial 53-man roster three times. The only exception to that trend was 2021 in a strange case where they only kept three defensive ends initially and five defensive tackles. Two days after the initial cutdown date that year they signed DE Joe Jackson to balance it back out a bit.
Anyway, this room has some of the most interesting position battles of camp.
Projected Depth Chart:
LDT: Dalvin Tomlinson, Quinton Jefferson, Siaki Ika, Jowon Briggs
RDT: Shelby Harris, Maurice Hurst, Mike Hall Jr., Chris Williams
MORE FROM OUR TRAINING CAMP PREVIEW SERIES: