Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: Defensive End
The Browns return one of the best defensive end duos in football going into the 2024 season. With a new defensive line coach in Jacques Cesaire, what's in store for year two of the Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith pairing?
Let's take a look, with our latest training camp preview highlighting the Browns pass rushing group.
Where Things Stand:
How does one follow up a season that ended with the AP Defensive Player of the Year award? That's what Garrett is looking to figure out as he enters year eight in the NFL. The 28-year-old would probably tell you himself that he hopes to have a stronger finish to the season than he did last year, finished with just one sack over the final six games he played during the regular season. Either way he headlines this group, per usual.
Opposite of Garrett, as noted, is Smith, who may have had a down year by his standards in 2023, but it wasn't for lack of trying. Smith made his presence felt regularly and helped freed up Garrett to have the award-winning campaign he did. While Smith hit free agency earlier this year, he chose to return to Cleveland because he felt their was unfinished business, personally and with the team.
Slotting in as the top rotational edge rusher is Ogbo Okoronkwo. He had a productive season in year one under defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, compiling 4.5 sacks and a career high 12 tackles for loss. A pectoral injury shortened his regular season last year so he's hopeful to stay healthy and pick up where he left off this fall. 2022 third-round pick Alex Wright looks to build on a season that saw him collect five sacks as well.
After that the defensive end group features two more recent draft picks who are still finding their place in the NFL in 2023 fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire and 2022 seventh-rounder Isaiah Thomas. Three-year veteran Sam Kamara is also back in the fold after joining Cleveland mid-way through the 2022 campaign. He spent most of last season on the team's practice squad but was promoted to the active roster on multiple occasions last year following Okoronkwo's injury.
Storylines To Follow:
There's only been nine players since Defensive Player of the Year was first handed out back in 1971 to win the award multiple times. And only three players have won it back-to-back (Lawrence Taylor 1981-82, J.J. Watt 2014-15, Aaron Donald 2017-18). Can Garrett be the next great pass rusher to accomplish that feat? That certainly would make for a memorable follow-up act.
Beyond that the lead up to the season for Smith, at the age of 31 looking to have a more productive season is notable. Similarly, Wright who played just over 36% of the team's defensive snaps last year is looking for an increased role in the offense. There's also the Isaiahs and whether or not either one can become a more prominent part of the defensive end rotation.
Projected Depth Chart:
RDE: Myles Garrett, Ogbo Ogbo Okoronkwo, Isaiah McGuire, Isaiah Thomas
LDE: Za'Darius Smith, Alex Wright, Sam Kamara