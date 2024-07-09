Browns 2024 Training Camp Previews: The Running Back Room
Our Browns training camp previews roll on as the offensive backfield remains the focus, this time with the running back room.
Fans are certainly thrilled to have Nick Chubb returning this season after that gruesome knee injury he suffered in Pittsburgh last season. There was a lot of uncertainty about his future with the team this offseason, but he's back and figures to be the lead horse once he's healthy.
Beyond Chubb this group will open up camp with some things to sort out
Where Things Stand:
A deep running back room centers around Chubb and his return from knee surgery. While it seems unlikely that he'll be ready for the start of the season never say never with Chubb. When he met with the media during OTAs he made it clear that he was where he needed to be in his recovery but he wouldn't put an exact timetable on his return. Coupled with some intense workout videos recently from Cedartown High School where he attended, there is reason for optimism around Chubb and training camp will paint a clearer picture as to where he's at and when he'll be ready to go.
Assuming Chubb misses the start of the season, the Browns will likely turn to Jerome Ford once again to handle the lead back role, but Ford will have some new faces to share the backfield with. D'Onta Foreman joins the fold and will step in situationally as a more physical runner out of the backfield. Nyheim Hines also figures to make an impact as a third down, pass catching back once he returns from a torn ACL suffered during a jet ski accident last summer. There will also be plenty of opportunities for Hines to contribute as a kick returner as well.
That group seems pretty comfortably on the 53-man roster, especially to start the season if Chubb is still unavailable. There's always a chance the remaining trio of Pierre Strong Jr. challenges for a spot during training camp and the preseason. Strong, John Kelly Jr. and rookie Aidan Robbins out of BYU will enter camp on the roster bubble but will see plenty of work in the preseason and any of the three could end up being practice squad signees come August. 27.
Storyline To Follow:
This room in particular feels like it has a lot of important storylines in it, the most notable of those being Chubb's return from a serious knee injury. Browns fans will most definitely be following his progression closely, hoping for an emotional return to the field when Cleveland hosts the Cowboys in Week 1.
Beyond Chubb though, the roles of Hines and Foreman will be worth keeping an eye on, especially with Ken Dorsey implementing a new offense. If Chubb ends up being ahead of schedule, how the Browns sort out the depth chart behind him and whether or not there could be a surprise cut or trade by the end of camp will be worth watching as well.
Could Ford, for example, be supplanted as the top backup to Chubb? There' could be some moving parts with this depth chart during camp.
Projected Depth Chart:
RB1: Nick Chubb (when healthy)/Jerome Ford, RB2: Nyheim Hines, RB3: D'Onta Foreman, RB4: Pierre Strong Jr., RB5: John Kelly Jr., RB6: Aidan Robbins
