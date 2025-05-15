Cleveland Browns' 2025 NFL Schedule Officially Released
Cleveland Browns fans can officially start booking any travel arrangements to watch their favorite football team this fall.
While the team's 2025 opponents have been set since the end of last season, now they know when they'll be playing each opponent during the 18-week labyrinth.
Heading into Wednesday's league-wide schedule release, which has annually become a public puzzle for fans to piece together via various leaks, Cleveland already knew it will be heading to London in Week 5 to face the Minnesota Vikings for its second-ever international matchup in franchise history. That game had been revealed as part of the league's international slate earlier in the week.
The rest of the schedule consists of a whopping 14 1 p.m. kickoff Sunday games, and doesn't feature a single prime time contest. It all gets rolling with a Week 1 showdown with in-state rival Cincinnati at home on Sept. 7 at 1 p.m.
The opening stretch of the schedule is pretty difficult from there with matchups in Baltimore, at home against the Green Bay and on the road in Detroit before the London matchup. The stretch of facing playoff teams from 2024 continues after the Browns get back from London with the first of two games against Pittsburgh.
Cleveland's bye week is scheduled for Week 9. The only other games that aren't 1 p.m. kickoffs come a couple weeks after the Browns are idle, with a 4:25 matchup at home against Baltimore in Week 11 and a 4:05 kickoff in Las Vegas in Week 13.
The season concludes with four of the last six games at home, including three of four December contests. In typical NFL fashion, division games take precedence in the final two weeks of the season with a home matchup against the Steelers on Dec. 28, before the finale in Cincinnati in Week 18.
Here is the Browns' full 2025 schedule:
Week 1, Sept. 7 vs. Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 p.m.
Week 2, Sept. 14 at Baltimore Ravens 1:00 p.m.
Week 3, Sept. 21 vs. Green Bay Packers 1:00 p.m.
Week 4, Sept. 28 at Detroit Lions 1:00 p.m.
Week 5, Oct. 5 vs. Minnesota Vikings 9:35 a.m. (London)
Week 6, Oct. 12 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m.
Week 7, Oct. 19 Miami Dolphins 1:00 p.m.
Week 8, Oct. 26 at New England Patriots 1:00 p.m.
Week 9, Nov. 2 BYE
Week 10, Nov. 9 at New York Jets 1:00 p.m.
Week 11, Nov. 16 vs. Baltimore Ravens 4:25 p.m.
Week 12, Nov. 23 at Las Vegas Raiders 4:05 p.m.
Week 13, Nov. 30 vs. San Francisco 49ers 1:00 p.m.
Week 14, Dec. 7 vs. Tennessee Titans 1:00 p.m.
Week 15, Dec. 14 vs. at Chicago Bears 1:00 p.m.
Week 16, Dec. 21 vs. Buffalo Bills 1:00 p.m.
Week 17, Dec. 28 vs. Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 p.m.
Week 18, TBD at Cincinnati Bengals