Cleveland Browns Opponent, Date For 2025 London Game Revealed
Cleveland Browns fans will be able to enjoy their favorite football team over a breakfast of tea and crumpets in Week 5 in 2025.
That's when the Browns will be featured as part of the NFL's international slate of games, as they take on the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 5 at 9:30 a.m. on the NFL Network.
It's only the second time Cleveland will play an international contest, both of which are London games and both against the Vikings, who will play in their fourth international game.
The two inter-conference foes first met across the pond in 2017, during the Browns 0-16 campaign. Minnesota blew out Cleveland 33-16 in that previous meeting, played at Twickenham Stadium in London. Current Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski was on the Vikings staff at the time, in his first year as quarterback coach.
This time he'll man the opposing sideline. It's the second time he'll face his former team since taking the Browns job in 2020. He won the first meeting 14-7 back in 2021.
The London game will count as one of the Browns' nine home games for 2025. They will still welcome host to Minnesota's AFC North rival, Green Bay, to Cleveland this fall, along with the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Tennessee Titans, San Francisco 49ers and all three of their AFC North foes.
Cleveland's eight road games include trips to Detroit, Las Vegas, New England, New York and Chicago, along with each of its division rival cities.
The Browns full schedule, along with the NFL's entire 2025 slate will be revealed officially on Wednesday evening.