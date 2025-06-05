Browns 2025 Schedule Gets More Difficult With Aaron Rodgers Signing
After months of waiting, speculation and rumors, Aaron Rodgers is finally a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers.
According to multiple reports, the four-time MVP informed the Cleveland Browns' biggest rival that he'll fly to Pittsburgh on Friday to sign a one-year deal with the franchise. Rodgers, 41, spent the last two seasons with the New York Jets, a tenure that was hindered by a ruptured Achilles just four snaps into his 2023 campaign.
He returned last year with mixed results, leading the Jets to a 5-12 season, but was lauded for his performance particularly late in the season. Rodgers completed 63% of his passes for 3,897 yards, 28 touchdowns and just 11 interceptions.
He was courted by Pittsburgh for most of the offseason but waited to sign, citing personal reasons for his delay in joining the team. Now he's in the fold, though, and figures to make the AFC North just a little bit tougher of a division than it already is.
To this point in the offseason it was reasonable to say the Browns had a better quarterback situation than the Steelers. Cleveland has called their quarterback situation an open competition between 40-year-old Joe Flacco, former Steelers first-round pick Kenny Pickett and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
Somehow, that unconventional collection of quarterbacks felt stronger than the Steelers previous duo of Mason Rudolph and Ohio State rookie Will Howard. Rodgers presence does improve Pittsburgh's quarterback room overall. To exactly what degree, though, considering his age, remains to be seen.
More than anything, though, for the Browns, this makes an already difficult schedule just a little bit tougher. Sharp Football Analytics calculated the Browns to have the second-hardest strength of schedule this year. Much of that was centered around playing a strong AFC North, with some of the best QBs in football.
With Rodgers headed to the Steel City, Cleveland is now slated to face the likes of Bengals' Joe Burrow, two-time MVP Lamar Jackson with the Baltimore Ravens and now Rodgers with their top rival Pittsburgh.