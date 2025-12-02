Why the Browns' special teams unit has cost Cleveland a chance to win the division

While the Cleveland Browns’ defense has played at a championship level, the same cannot be said about the Shedeur Sanders-led offense.

The Browns rank 31st in yards per game and 29th in points per game, Cleveland’s offense is what many point to as the main culprit for the team’s losing record. However, the third phase for the Browns should be taking a huge part of the blame.

Cleveland’s special teams unit has outright cost the franchise two games this season: the home opener against the 4-8 Cincinnati Bengals and the Week 10 matchup against the 3-9 New York Jets. Winning these games would have given the Browns a 5-7 record, positioning the team to compete against the current division-leading Baltimore Ravens, who sit with a 6-6 record.

Among the many question marks heading into the Browns’ first game of the season was the kicking situation. During the preseason, veteran kicker Dustin Hopkins was beaten out by rookie Andre Szmyt for the starting kicker position. The former UFL standout looked to be a suitable replacement for Hopkins until he missed a pair of kicks against Cincinnati.

Unable to cash in on an extra point and a 36-yard field goal, Szmyt’s poor debut performance cost Cleveland their first game of the season 17-16. Though the kicking has improved for Szmyt, who has only missed two kicks since, Cleveland’s Week 1 divisional loss should be attributed to the misses.

Fast forwarding two months to Week 10, the Browns traveled to MetLife stadium to face off against the then 1-7 Jets. Before this game, New York would trade two of their star defensive players in cornerback Sauce Gardner and defensive tackle Quinnen Williams away at the end of the trade deadline.

With the Jets appearing to have thrown away the season, Cleveland looked to use this game as a way to get the season back on track. Instead, the Browns’ special teams defense allowed back-to-back return touchdowns in the first quarter, resulting in a 20-27 loss.

ISAIAH WILLIAMS PUNT RETURN TD



THE JETS HAVE TWO SPECIAL TEAMS TDS IN THE FIRST QUARTER



CLEvsNYJ on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/xiQQnDqTbO — NFL (@NFL) November 9, 2025

Cleveland’s offense outgained the Jets by over 100 yards that game, recorded 11 more first downs, won the turnover battle and had almost 10 more minutes of possession. What should have ended as a 20-13 road victory resulted in the Browns’ most embarrassing loss of the season.

Even Saturday’s game was heavily dictated by Cleveland’s special teams errors. A 66-yard punt return by 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore set up San Francisco to score a touchdown early in the first quarter. Later in the third quarter, Browns wide receiver Malachi Corley caught a kickoff return that was heading out of bounds.

Instead of getting the ball at the 40-yard line off a penalty, Cleveland’s offense had to start at its own 5-yard line.

Malachi Corley made a choice on the kickoff. It wasn’t the right one. #DawgPound



pic.twitter.com/hRzG8IT3Oi — BIGPLAY (@BIGPLAY) November 30, 2025

After these two blunders, the Browns were still in the game trailing 17-8. That changed after wide receiver Gage Laravadain fumbled the punt return, giving San Francisco the ball inside Cleveland’s 18-yard line, and later scoring a touchdown to shut the door on a Cleveland comeback.

The 26-8 loss against the 49ers should not be entirely attributed to special teams mistakes, but the same cannot be said for the Bengals and Jets outings. If those two games resulted in wins for the Browns, they would be firmly in the conversation to win the division.

The AFC North has not seen the same level of elite play this season like it has in seasons past. Both sitting at 6-6, the Ravens and Steelers have had their fair share of issues.

For Baltimore, inconsistent play from quarterback Lamar Jackson has made it difficult for the team to compete with the AFC’s best. The same can be said about Pittsburgh’s defense, lacking in points allowed in the team’s most important matchups.

Even the Bengals are back in the division championship hunt despite being 4-8 thanks to a returning Joe Burrow at quarterback. The race to crown the kings of the AFC North is wide open, but not for the Browns, as special teams miscues have derailed any hope of sneaking into the playoffs.