Cleveland Browns Acquire Intriguing Playmaker In This Trade Proposal
The Cleveland Browns could use another playmaker on the offensive side of the ball, especially with Nick Chubb sidelined for at least the first four games of the season.
That's why Ian Valentino of The 33rd Team is proposing that the Browns acquire Chicago Bears versatile wide receiver/running back Velus Jones Jr.
Valentino has Cleveland sending a 2025 sixth-round draft pick (via the Minnesota Vikings) in the deal, which would be a small price to pay for a potentially explosive weapon.
Jones was originally selected by the Bears in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He entered the league as a wide receiver, but has amassed a grand total of 17 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown over his first two seasons.
As a matter of fact, the 27-year-old has been nearly as productive as a rusher, totaling 127 yards and a score on the ground.
Due to Jones' inability to establish himself as a legitimate threat in the aerial attack, Chicago has converted him to running back this offseason, but in a crowded backfield that includes D'Andre Swift, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson, there may not be much room for Jones.
The Browns, on the other hand, may find use for the University of Tennessee product. Cleveland is rolling with Jerome Ford, Pierre Strong Jr. and D'Onta Foreman with Chubb and Nyheim Hines both sidelined, but none of those names really stand out (excluding Chubb, of course).
Jones could represent an interesting gadget player for a Cleveland offense that could certainly use some pizzazz, and trading a sixth-round pick for him is a small risk that the Browns would probably not end up regretting.