Cleveland Browns' Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Dallas Cowboys Reunion
The Cleveland Browns will be facing the Dallas Cowboys in their season opener on Sunday, meaning that wide receiver Amari Cooper will be seeing his former teammates on the other side.
Cooper spent three-and-a-half seasons with the Cowboys before being traded to the Browns in March 2022, so there is plenty of history there.
However, the five-time Pro Bowler is downplaying the reunion.
"It's been a couple years now," Cooper said, via Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan. "I think it probably would have been more emotional had it been sooner."
Cooper makes a good point.
Two whole seasons have passed since the trade, so there probably isn't all that much extra juice in the tank for Cooper at this point.
The Cowboys initially acquired Cooper in a midseason trade with the Oakland Raiders back in 2018. He earned Pro Bowl selections in each of his first two campaigns in Dallas, with his best year coming in 2019 when he caught 79 passes for 1,189 yards and eight touchdowns.
Cooper actually enjoyed what was arguably the best season of his career with Cleveland in 2023, as he hauled in 72 receptions for 1,250 yards and five scores in 15 games.
The Browns failed to extend the 30-year-old this offseason, although they did rework his contract for 2024, which was enough to satisfy the star pass-catcher.
We'll see if Cooper can exact some revenge on his former Cowboys squad when the two teams face off at 1 p.m. ET at Huntington Bank Field this Sunday.