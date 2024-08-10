Browns Amari Cooper Shares Cryptic Message Amidst Brandon Aiyuk Trade Rumors
Amidst reports of the Cleveland Browns pursuing San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon AIyuk via trade, top wide out Amari Cooper took to social media to share a cryptic message.
"lol I woundn't mind at all," Cooper posted in his Instagram story late Friday night. Without full context of exactly what the 30-year-old, the suspicious post will surely be interpreted as a response to the trade rumors that have surged throughout the week.
There is some reporting that suggest Cooper would be the main piece of a package for Aiyuk's services, in a potential trade between the Browns and 49ers. The deal would also reportedly include some combination of draft picks.
Aiyuk is currently holding out from 49ers training camp seeking a new contract extension as he enters the final year of his rookie contract slated to make just over $14 million in 2024. Cooper was in a similar situation earlier this offseason seeking an extension of his own before he and the Browns came to terms on a re-worked contract. The agreement guaranteed all $20 million of Cooper's final year, while tacking on $5 million in incentives as well.
That was enough to get Cooper to show up for the start of training camp after sitting out mandatory minicamp earier this summer. Aiyuk, on the other hand, is currently "holding in" with the 49ers, while being linked to a number of team in trade rumors.
The latest reporting from NFL insider Jordan Schultz and others indicates that the 49ers have suddenly re-entered contract tacks with Aiyuk. Schultz also added that the Browns believe they're unlikely to acquire the 26-year-old via trade.
Other known suitors included the Steelers, Patriots and Commanders – the latter of which have since reportedly dropped out of the sweepstakes for various reasons. Pittsburgh reportedly remains engaged in trade talks but it's unclear what exactly San Francisco's intentions now are, or if the Steelers will meet it's trade demands.