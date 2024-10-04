Browns Star Speaks Out About Trade Rumors
The Cleveland Browns have been mentioned quite a bit in the NFL rumor mill when it comes to star wide receiver Amari Cooper. Many are starting to think that the veteran pass-catcher could end up being moved ahead of the NFL trade deadline.
Cooper has started the season off very slowly. It has almost looked like he is unenthusiastic to be playing with the team.
Of course, there was contract drama between the two parties during the offseason. There were also the trade rumors and reports that he was included in an offer for Brandon Aiyuk.
He may not have any issue playing in Cleveland, but his play has suggested otherwise.
Now, the star wide receiver himself has spoken out about the trade rumors that have been swirling around him.
“I’m not aware of (the rumors). Usually, if I don’t have a good game, I try to stay off of social media; that’s one thing that I’ve learned because I can be kind of sensitivity about the way I play. Being on social media would just heighten it.”
Should the Browns opt to place him on the trade block, they would have no shortage of teams interested in acquiring him.
At 30 years old, Cooper is still a legitimate No. 1 weapon. He has caught 16 passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns so far this season. Those numbers aren't great for him, but it does show he can still make an impact.
Much has been made about Deshaun Watson and his struggles since joining Cleveland. However, the offensive struggles have been much worse than Watson's play. Cooper can still turn things around with the Browns, but it needs to start soon.
If the team keeps losing and playing the way it has over the first four weeks of the year, some major changes may be coming in the near future.
All of that being said, Cooper is going to be an interesting name to keep an eye on. The Browns may not end up moving him, but he definitely seems like a potential trade candidate.