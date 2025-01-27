Cleveland Browns Amari Cooper Trade Compensation Finalized
After getting off to a miserable 1-5 start to the 2024 season, the Cleveland Browns decided it was time to part ways with their top wide receiver at the time, Amari Cooper, shipping him to Buffalo for a third round pick in this year's draft. The deal also included a seventh rounder in 2026 from the Bills, while the Browns added a 2025 sixth-rounder to the deal as well.
It was a move that benefited both sides. While Cleveland added some much needed draft capital to help them in the future, the Bills made a move for the now by bolstering their wide receiver room immediately. It paid off with a trip to the AFC Championship game for the franchise this weekend.
Unfortunately for the Bills, their Super Bowl dreams were crushed this weekend 32-29 at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, officially ending their season and locking in their placement of picks in the upcoming draft. For the Browns that means the third-round selection they received from Buffalo will be the 94th pick overall, pending any changed due to compensatory pick distribution.
The Browns are one of four teams with nine picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, that figure is tied for the second-most picks of all 32, along with the Patriots, Panthers and Bears. This is the first time since 2021 that Cleveland owns its own first-round pick. Its full arsenal of picks include:
1st Round (own) - No. 2
2nd Round (own) - No. 33
3rd Round (own) - No. 67
3rd Round (Buffalo) - No. 94
4th Round (own) - No. 102
5th Round (Lions) - No. 164
6th Round (own) - No. 180
6th Round (Dolphins via Bears) - No. 193
6th Rounder (Vikings) - No. 201