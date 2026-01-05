Myles Garrett agrees to major shoe deal with after breaking sack record

A new sack record king has been crowned, and the crown now officially belongs to Myles Garrett.

The NFL all-time sack record stood for 23 years, which was held by Hall of Famer Michael Strahan up until Sunday when Myles Garrett took matters into his own hands and cemented himself into the record books.

Not only had that record stood for 23 years dating back to the 2001 regular season, but Garrett’s record-breaking sack happened to be his 23rd of the season. With that specific number being so well-known and quite honestly, a legendary number, it was only right for the original #23’s Jordan Brand to sign Garrett to a brand deal.

The news of Garrett’s official agreement with Jordan Brand was announced on X shortly after Cleveland’s big 20-18 win over Cincinnati to end the season, and within the graphic reads, “no coincidence”, paying homage to the legendary Michael Jordan.

Fresh off of recording sack No. 23 and setting the NFL’s single-season record, Jordan Brand has announced that Browns star Myles Garrett has joined them.



“It’s only right, as he set the record at 23…..a number that’s synonymous with Greatness.” — @thejordanbrand. pic.twitter.com/rFP6MDRZKe — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2026

“It’s only right, as he set the record at 23....a number that’s synonymous with Greatness”, Jordan Brand states.

With the 2025 NFL season coming to a close for Garrett and his Cleveland Browns, it may not have panned out the way they had hoped in terms of team performance, but when it comes to personal player performance, these season results for Myles Garrett are as good as it can get for a player.

With the record-breaking sack moving Myles’ name up the long list of greats that have played the position as well, it’s no doubt that the Defensive Player of the Year award is almost guaranteed to go back to Myles Garrett. He had won it back in 2023 after his outstanding season leading Cleveland to the playoffs.

Garrett finishes the 2025 season with one of, if not his best season statistically in his career, totaling the historic 23 sacks in 17 games, as well as 60 total tackles, 43 of which were solo tackles to go along with 17 assisted tackles. Garrett also had three forced fumbles and one pass deflected to top it all off.

After this historic season for Myles Garrett, he’ll look forward to what’s in store for the Cleveland Browns, who could be on the cusp of another coaching search to lead a young Browns team.

With excellent draft position in this April's NFL Draft, and a boatload of young players on long-term contracts, this team could be on the rise during the offseason as a team to look out for next season.