Browns officially fire Kevin Stefanski after six seasons

The Cleveland Browns are officially ending the Kevin Stefanski era.

The Browns are firing Stefanski after six seasons with the team despite winning the final two games of the regular season.

"We have tremendous gratitude for Kevin's leadership of the Cleveland Browns over the last six seasons," Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam said in a statement, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

"He is a good football coach and an even better person. We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our organization but our results over the last two seasons have not been satisfactory, and we believe a change at the head coaching position is necessary."

Browns fire Stefanski, keep GM Berry

The Browns are feeling a change at the head coach position, but they will keep general manager Andrew Berry, who will lead the search to find the franchise's successor to Stefanski.

"The entirety of our focus is on building a team that brings our fans the success they long deserve, and we will continue to work relentlessly towards that goal and invest whatever resources necessary to build a winning football program," the Haslams said, per Schefter.

"Andrew will immediately begin our thorough process to find an outstanding new head coach and leader of our football team. We have an exciting young core to build upon, and Andrew and his team are intent on adding talent to this core and building out a roster that can achieve sustainable success."

In six seasons with the Browns, Stefanski finished with a 45-56 record and made the playoffs twice, including a win in his first year with the team. Stefanski spoke about his time and dismissal from the team.

"After six seasons as the head coach of the Cleveland Browns, I leave with an immense sense of gratitude," Stefanski said in a statement released by the team.

"When I arrived in January of 2020, this organization, this community and Browns fans embraced me and my family with open arms. I cannot express properly in words how good we have been treated. A sincere 'Thank You' to everyone who I have been so blessed to work for and with over these six seasons. I'd like to especially thank my coaching staff and the players who did everything that was ever asked of them. They fought through injury and adversity, while always putting the TEAM FIRST. I wish all of you nothing but success."