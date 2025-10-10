Cleveland Browns analyst makes bold guarantee about Deshaun Watson's status
After Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals, the Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room thinned out significantly which prompted fans and media alike to wonder if the door was now open for a potential return to the field for Deshaun Watson.
The 30-year-old quarterback remains on the Browns’ Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he continues to rehab his twice-torn Achilles tendon.
Though Watson has been sharing rehab progress on social media showing what appears to be steady improvement the Browns have yet to open his practice window. This means Watson’s 21-day activation period, during which he could be added to the team’s 53-man roster, has not yet begun.
Watson’s last on-field appearance for the Browns was nearly a year ago in Week 7 of the 2024–25 NFL season. That game, a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, saw him suffer the season-ending injury.
Whether Watson’s rehab progresses quickly enough for him to be cleared for NFL action remains uncertain. Just as uncertain is whether the Browns would actually put him back under center, even if he is healthy.
However, BIGPLAY Sports Network’s Matt Fontana, host of "The Matt Fontana Show," shared a bold opinion on Watson’s future with the team.
“I guarantee you Deshaun Watson is not playing football for the Cleveland Browns again,” Fontana confidently said. “If Deshaun Watson doesn’t play this year the Haslams get some cash back and they get some salary cap relief from the NFL.”
NFL teams can purchase insurance policies on player contracts that provide financial relief if a player suffers an injury that causes them to miss time. This would of course factor in if Watson remains sidelined.
Fontana also explained why he believes it would be in Watson’s best interest not to take another snap for the Browns.
“[Watson] is paid and he’s got his money,” said Fontana. “He is going to resume his career starting next year somewhere else. Why would you want to go out there and risk further injury behind [the Browns] offensive line playing for games that don’t matter.”
If Watson is eventually cleared to play, the Browns would be required to activate him to their 53-man roster. Failing to do so could open the door to a grievance from the NFL Players Association (NFLPA).
But Fontana made it clear that even this scenario doesn’t guarantee a return to game action.
“The NFLPA can file a grievance about keeping him on the PUP if he’s healthy… They cannot file a grievance about playing him. [The Browns] can activate him but they don’t have to play him… Deshaun Watson will never play for the Cleveland Browns again.”