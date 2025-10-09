Browns QB Deshaun Watson posts another social media video hinting at his return
The clock is ticking on a decision for the Cleveland Browns and quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is currently on the physically unable to perform list.
Earlier this week, the Browns announced they will not be opening the 21-day practice window for Watson.
But he is showing that he is ready in his most recent Instagram story.
Watson looks to be moving well and he says he will come back better than he was before.
"Everyone is doubting me," Watson said. "But I'll come back way better than before."
When the Browns traded for Watson in 2022 and handed him a fully guaranteed $230 million contract, they believed they were securing a franchise quarterback who could end decades of instability at the position.
But since that blockbuster deal, Watson has struggled to stay on the field and has looked far from the dominant version that once lit up defenses in Houston and led the league in passing yards.
Injuries, inconsistency, and off-field scrutiny have all played a part in what has become one of the league’s most polarizing storylines.
With this season already looking like it will be a disaster, if Watson is ready, why not give him one last chance to turn it around?
He has shown flashes that remind you of his days in Houston, especially in the 2023 season, where he suffered a season-ending shoulder injury right after arguably his signature moment as a Cleveland Browns quarterback.
And he has also shown us times where all you can do is just shake your head.
Watson’s situation is complicated by the massive financial commitment the Browns made to him. Cutting or trading him before 2026 would trigger a historic dead-cap hit, making a clean break difficult.
Let’s say we are in the late part of the season and the Browns have a few wins and have no shot at the playoffs.
Why not put Watson under center and see what happens?
Would this decision cause some fans to not tune into games? Most likely.
Say he plays well and looks like the guy the Browns traded for, then you don’t have to worry about quarterback next season.
And you can use your two first-round picks on the best players available.
Let’s say he comes in and looks bad again, then he will end up being a post-June 1st cut candidate, and the Browns eat the money and move forward.
In all honesty, not many Browns fans view Dillon Gabriel as a potential franchise quarterback, he doesn’t have a very high ceiling and the Browns are being very patient with Shedeur Sanders.
It might not go over well with Browns fans, but in a lost season where the Browns have nothing to lose, giving Watson one last chance to revive his career could prove to be beneficial.