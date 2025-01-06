Browns GM Drops Gloomy Update on Star Defender
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was in the middle of another terrific season before a scary neck injury cut things short for him in late October.
Thankfully, Owusu-Koramoah is fine, but that does not mean he has a clear path to an NFL return.
The Browns have been rather mum on Owusu-Koramoah's status for 2025, and following Cleveland's regular-season finale, general manager Andrew Berry was asked about the Pro Bowler.
He said there was no definitive update on his status and also isn't sure whether or not Owusu-Koramoah will be ready for next season.
"That's our hope, for sure," Berry said, via NFL insider Andrew Siciliano. "But with long-term injuries, I really don't have a crystal ball."
Owusu-Koramoah played in eight games this season, logging 61 tackles, three sacks, an interception and a forced fumble.
The Browns just signed the 25-year-old to a contract extension before the 2024 campaign, but now, his football future certainly appears to be in question.
Owusu-Koramoah, who played his collegiate football at Notre Dame, was selected by Cleveland in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He recorded 76 tackles and 1.5 sacks during his rookie year and followed that up by posting 70 tackles and a couple of forced fumbles in 2022.
The Hampton, Va. native then broke out in his third season, racking up 101 tackles, 3.5 sacks, a pair of picks, a forced fumbles and six passes defended en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
Hopefully, the star defender can get himself back on track.