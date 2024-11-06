Browns Executive Has Surprising Comments On Deshaun Watson's Future
Cleveland Browns vice president of football operations Andrew Berry kept the door open on a possible Deshaun Watson return next season.
"Yeah, I think that's always possible," Berry said when asked if there is a world where Watson is back under center for the Browns in 2025.
Berry speaking in his annual "state of the franchise" bye week press conference did his best to dodge most questions pertaining to Watson and his future with his team. His common response centered around the team only focusing on Watson's recovery from a ruptured Achilles three weeks ago.
Watson suffered the injury during the team's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and had to be carted off the field. While he was down, though, some fans inside Huntington Bank Stadium broke out in cheers over the situation. The moment has been discussed as a point of no return in the weeks since between the fan base and Watson, who still has two more years on his $230 million, fully-guaranteed contract.
Berry was also quick to skirt around other questions regarding how they'll assess their quarterback situation moving forward, simply saying that the time for evaluating the roster will come in the offseason.
This latest injury, coupled with how poor the offense looked under Watson for the first seven weeks of the season has invoked plenty of questions regarding who was the main voice in the pursuit of Watson in the first place. On top of the record-setting contract he received from the Browns, Cleveland also gave up three first round picks to acquire his services back in 2022.
According to Berry, the decision was a group effort.
"All of us were on board," Berry said of the move on Wednesday. "Everyone's on board and obviously with a big commitment in that regard that's always going to be the case."