Browns GM Reveals Massive Statement About Myles Garrett's Future
The future of Cleveland Browns superstar Myles Garrett has been in question over the last few weeks. After Garrett made it clear that he had no interest in going through a rebuild with the Browns, rumors instantly started circulating that an offseason trade could be on the table.
Despite all of the rumors, Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry has made his thoughts on the topic abundantly clear.
According to Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot, Berry made it clear that he has no interest in entertaining the idea of trading Garrett.
When asked if Berry would consider trading Garrett if two first-round picks were offered, the general manager quickly said no and shut it down.
“Correct,” he said. “You can put that on the record.”
Not only did Berry shut down the trade rumors, he also revealed that he's hoping to get a contract move done to keep Garrett in Cleveland long-term.
“I don’t want to go into contract discussions. I wouldn’t do that publicly,” Berry said. “But I think you can assume that we do anticipate at some point doing a third contract with Myles. We want him to retire here.”
Since the season ended, the Browns have talked with Garrett. Berry revealed that those talks went well and also opened up a bit more about the future.
“We always have a really good and direct two-way communication with our players,” Berry said. “We feel really good about Myles obviously as a big piece of our future. We’re looking forward to him being on the field. Like I said in my (early January) press conference, we envision him going from Cleveland to Canton when his career is over.”
Basically, this should put the Garrett rumors to bed. Cleveland is not going to be trading the face of its franchise. Berry has no interest in even considering that option at this point in time.
Of course, things could change. Garrett could get frustrated and demand a trade. Even then, the Browns would not be forced to trade him if they didn't want to.
That being said, things are sounding positive about Garrett remaining in Cleveland. Berry is motivated to make that happen and the superstar himself has been vocal about wanting to remain with the team, but he wants to win.