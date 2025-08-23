Browns' GM Andrew Berry Teases Abnormal Quarterback Plan For 2025
The Cleveland Browns quarterback room has been one of the most talked about storylines in the NFL this summer. Decision time is coming, though.
Entering Saturday's preseason finale with the Los Angeles Rams, Cleveland's QB room features five quarterbacks, including veterans Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Tyler Huntley, as well as rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders.
By Tuesday, all 32 NFL teams must cut their rosters down to the league minimum 53 players ahead of the regular season. That deadline leaves the Browns facing a curious situation to sort through in regards to their quarterback room.
Browns executive vice president of football operations Andrew Berry teased an abnormal solution during the broadcast of the team's final preseason game. Asked about the possibility of keeping four signal callers by Chris Rose, Berry seemed open to the idea.
“Honestly, it’s not much of a decision for us," he said. "We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don’t really see that as a problem. We see it as an opportunity.”
The idea of keeping four QBs has been debated since the team opened up training camp in late July, with what head coach Kevin Stefanski had called described as a four-way competition for the starting job, between Flacco, Pickett, Gabriel and Sanders.
Huntley was only added part-way through camp as an extra arm once Pickett and Gabriel suffered hamstring injuries that kept them from playing at various points during the preseason. He'd be the expected odd man out if the team does decide to keep four, as Berry hinted at.
It would be largely unprecedented for a team to keep four QBs on the active 53-man roster. Three is more common place, but some teams even decide to keep two on occasion.
The Browns have already named Flacco the team's starter for Week 1, but it's been well documented that they really liked Pickett when they acquired him back in March via trade. Stefanski and company have also expressed plenty of patience in handling the rookies and giving them time to develop as well, and likely want to continue that.
It all sets the stage for an interesting cut-down day in Cleveland, come Tuesday.