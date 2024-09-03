Cleveland Browns Announce Stadium Naming Rights Agreement With Huntington Bank
The Cleveland Browns announced a new 20-year partnership with Huntington Bank that includes the naming rights to Cleveland Browns Stadium where the team plays its home games.
Per the deal, the stadium will now be called "Huntington Bank Field" moving forward. First Energy was the last naming sponsor to have it's name on the stadium but that deal was terminated early back in April of 2023 following the Ohio nuclear bribing scandal. The partnership was announced just in time for the Browns 2024 season opener with the Dallas Cowboys, which will kickoff in the newly named facility at 4:25 on Sunday.
“We are thrilled to reach a long-term partnership agreement with Ohio’s own Huntington Bank,” said team owner's Dee and Jimmy Haslam. “Huntington Bank has a long-standing reputation of excellence and they continue to grow both regionally and nationally, while keeping their roots here in Ohio. Giving back to the community and a focus on education are two of the many attributes that bond our organizations, and we look forward to working with Huntington to make positive impacts in Northeast Ohio and beyond. We’re excited to call the home of the Cleveland Browns Huntington Bank Field.”
Huntington Bank is one of the largest banks in the United States and is based out of Columbus, Ohio. The deal also names Huntington Bank as the team’s official and exclusive banking partner. The Haslam's and bank president and chairman Steve Steinour expressed that the partneship with foster a long-standing commitment to the Cleveland community and broader region.
“The Cleveland Browns are iconic in American sports and a globally recognized brand,” said Steinour. “Huntington Bank is thrilled to create this partnership and make this investment in the Cleveland Browns and Northeast Ohio. This is also a pivotal moment for us as it gives us a high-profile platform to elevate our brand nationally.”
The timing of the partnership is also important as the Haslams are currently weighing their options in regards to the future of the team's home stadium. While conversations are ongoing between the team and city officials about investing more than $1 billion to renovate the current facility, the Haslams Sports Group recently unveiled a plan for a multi-billion dollar domed stadium project that would be erected in Brook Park.
Currently, "Huntington Bank Field" is expected to expire after the 2028 season. Steinour eluded to the partnership being a precursor to whatever stadium decision comes to fruition.
“Whether in the existing stadium or a new one, the Browns’ commitment to Northeast Ohio will continue to spur significant economic growth and development for years to come, and we are excited to be a part of that future,” Steinour added.