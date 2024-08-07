Browns Unveil Official Plan For $3.8 Billion Brook Park Stadium Project
The ongoing negotiations over a future stadium for the Cleveland Browns seems to be nearing their final stages.
In a letter to season ticket holders and Browns fans everywhere, the Haslam Sports Group unveiled their plans for a $3.8 billion project that would bring a state-of-the-art domed stadium and accompanying mixed-use development to Brook Park.
For months team owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam have been finalizing a land purchase agreement in the Cleveland suburb of 176-acre parcel of land that sits adjacent to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport in Brook Park. It's now confirmed that the property would be used for this plan.
The letter was not an official announcement of a final decision from the ownership group. It does, however, show just how much heavy lifting has already been done on preparing for this specific stadium plan.
We do not take the stadium decision lightly, and have been working diligently with city, county and state officials to consider all opportunities," Browns chief operating officer David Jenkins said in the letter. "We need to be bold, we need to be innovative, and we need to take advantage of this unique moment to create a transformational project not only for our fans, but for Cleveland, the Northeast Ohio region and the State of Ohio."
The letter comes on the heels of the City of Cleveland submitting a proposal to contribute $461 million to help renovate the current stadium along the lakefront in downtown. That is the other option that is still on the table for the Haslam's as the city's contribution would be part of a $1.2 billion renovation to the aging facility.
That renovation does not include adding a dome to Cleveland Browns Stadium, something Jenkins noted was not feasible, especially with Burke Lakefront Airport positioned so closely to the venue. Mayor Bibb's plan also asked for the stadium's lease to be extended for an additional 30 years, something people close to the situation continue to say isn't realistic for the current structure.
"The Brook Park site is the most compelling option for a dome for several reasons: its central location for our regional fan base, its proximity to downtown, the RTA and the airport, and its strong existing infrastructure," the letter continued. "The large footprint is also ripe for major economic development and supports ample parking and optimized ingress/egress for our visitors. Our diligence of the site is ongoing, but our work to date has shown positive results on the FAA, environmental and traffic/infrastructure fronts."