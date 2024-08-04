Cleveland Browns Back in Berea As Preseason Opener vs. Packers Looms
The Cleveland Browns return home for traing camp ahead of their Week 1 preseason contest. On Saturday, the Green Bay Packers come to Cleveland Browns Stadium for a 4:25pm kickoff to get the preseason started.
Sunday's practice in Berea will be the second workout this training camp in Ohio, but will be the first one open to the public. If you are going here are some things to look out for:
Jack Conklin Sighting
Cleveland's tackle situation is the only unclear position on the team. Dawand Jones is penciled into the starting lineup, but where will Jedrick Wills and Jack Conklin fit into the equation? Wills made the trip to the Greenbrier, but did not participate in any of the practices. Conklin was not at The Greenbrier, but is still one of the best tackles in football. How Stefanski uses these three players will be fascinating and the fallout from all of them will be equally as interesting.
The New Offense
The offense (and more specifically the passing game) is going to look a lot different. This will be the first look for most fans to see what Ken Dorsey is bringing to the table and how differently it looks compared to what the offense used to look like under Alex Van Pelt.
Deshaun Watson's Comfort Level
From all of the reports out of The Greenbrier, quarterback Deshaun Watson has looked like a totally different player this camp. He has a different approach mentally and his comfort level with what Ken Dorsey will ask him to do has allowed him to start trying to get back to his old self.
Sunday in Berea will be a great look at what this 2024 version of the Cleveland Browns has in store.