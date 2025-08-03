Browns' Rookie Already Earning Major Praise From Teammates
Chances are if you've heard the rhythmic sound of pads colliding at Cleveland Browns training camp this year, there's a pretty good chance rookie linebacker Carson Schwesinger was responsible for it.
This year's No. 33 overall pick has been hard to miss and hear through the first week and a half of camp. For example, on the first day of full pads, he laid a massive hit on fellow rookie, running back Dylan Sampson that sent the Tennessee product plummeting backwards to the turf.
The strike drew plenty of oohs and ahhs from the crowd. It also brought a chorus of praise from Schwesinger's defensive teammates as they crowded around him to celebrate the hit. One snap later, Schwesinger was greeted with a "welcome to the NFL" moment as veteran guard Joel Bitonio made a point to completely blow up Schwesinger and take him out of the play.
That'll happen to even the best rookies, now and during the regular season. The important thing is, Schwesinger is learning from those moments, and quickly at that.
"He's so good at remembering and then applying things as they occur," Browns linebacker coach Jason Tarver said of the rookie. "He'll surprise me and be like, coach, I remember we said this the second day. So then he does it and that's cool. When he can stay in that process, that's really powerful because he learns so fast."
Schwesinger's coach isn't the only one who has noticed how quickly he's acclimating to the NFL.
"He's a real cerebral player," fellow linebacker Mohamoud Diabte said. "I mean you could tell that from his profile. Going to UCLA, graduating with engineering, he's a very smart player. He works very hard, as you could tell from being a walk-on to where he is now. Those are the two things that stand out. He works like a dog and he's very intelligent, very smart."
Given some recent developments in the linebacker room, the Browns will need Schwesinger to continue picking things up quickly.
Just a few days into camp, veteran linebacker Jordan Hicks announced that he was retiring from football after 10 seasons. Tarver calls his group the nerve center of the defense, which means Hicks was expected to be the brain. He wore the green dot, putting him in charge of calling out the plays.
Those responsibilities have shifted to Schwesinger during the first week-plus of camp. Normally, that would be a lot for a rookie to handle, but the former UCLA walk-on appears unfazed by the task, so far. To his teammates, he seems wise beyond his years.
"I wouldn't even say he's a young guy, man," veteran linebacker Jerome Baker said of Schwesinger. "He's one of those guys that he comes in, he's a professional. He does things the right way. He takes his time. He understands it. He's going to have a long, successful career. And just for me, I'm just teaching [him] how to be a pro in any way I can help him. But I'll just say this he's more far along than a lot of rookies, so he's definitely good."
It's been a little over three months since Schwesinger arrived in Cleveland via the NFL Draft in April, and he's already earned the utmost respect of his peers and coaches. How he's gone about his business since arriving in town is the biggest reason why.
It's also why his game is translating on the field. That hit on Sampson was hardly a surprise to his teammates. Despite all the adoration, Schewsinger has just tried to keep his head down.
"He doesn't even say much [after those hits]," Diabate said. "He knows what's expected, and that's the cool thing about Carson. He just goes out there and balls and he doesn't say too much. I'm more of the guy I'm going to make a hit. That's not really his style, but I love it. He goes out there, he smashes somebody and he gets up like it's a regular Tuesday and goes back to the next play."
As the Browns attempt to thread the needle on winning now and replenishing the roster with younger talent for the future, Schwesinger is poised to help them accomplish both. His future looks bright. And everyone around him sees it. And hears it.