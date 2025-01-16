Browns Coach Will Have Key Role During Senior Bowl
The Cleveland Browns will have some crucial intel into many of the players entering the NFL this spring.
That's because the team's special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone will be serving as the head coach of the American team at the 76th Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama in two weeks. It will be Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka coaching the National Team opposite of Ventrone.
It's a role that could prove beneficial to the Browns who hold the No. 2 overall pick and will likely consider taking a rookie quarterback with the selection. With Ventrone working closely with the up-and-coming QBs at the week's practice sessions, he'll have some unique intel into the type of players and people they are.
The list of quarterbacks that have already accepted invites to the Senior Bowl include Alabama's Halen Milroe,, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel Ohio State's Will Howard and Notre Dame's Riley Leonard. The latter of those two will also face off in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday.
“It’s truly an honor to be a part of the premiere college all-star game and I am beyond excited to have the opportunity to coach this extraordinary group of seniors," Ventrone said of the opportunity via an official release from the Senior Bowl. "I watched the Senior Bowl Roster Reveal show on NFL Network this morning and I couldn’t believe how many great prospects were committed to the game. My staff and I will have these guys ready to roll!”
Meanwhile, joining Ventrone as part of the Senior Bowl coaching staff will be defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire. He is set to serve as defensive coordinator of the National team.