Browns Connected to Another Dynamic Nick Chubb Replacement
The Cleveland Browns will sadly need to address the running back position heading into the offseason, as it seems pretty clear that Nick Chubb is not quite the same after the devastating knee injury he suffered in 2023.
But how will the Browns approach things? Will they try to land a halfback in free agency? Or will they pursue one in the NFL Draft?
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski thinks it may be the latter and has pegged Cleveland as a top fit for Penn State Nittany Lions running back Nicholas Singleton.
"The 227-pounder has contributed 2,651 rushing yards over the last three seasons, but his growth in the passing game is where he really established himself in 2024," Sobleski wrote of Singleton. "He is the type of back who can line up wide, run routes and serve as a legitimate receiving threat. His 37 receptions for 335 yards and five touchdown catches are all career highs."
Singleton has rushed for 838 yards and seven touchdowns while averaging a robust 6.4 yards pre carry this season. He has also caught 37 passes for 335 yards and five scores.
Keep in mind: Singleton achieved those numbers while also sharing the Penn State backfield with fellow running back Kaytron Allen.
Singleton will certainly not be a first-round pick. Some even feel he may fall as far as the fourth round, which would represent a perfect bang-for-your-buck pickup for the Browns.
Then, Cleveland can utilize whatever cap space it has to rectify other areas of need in free agency.