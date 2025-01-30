Browns Connected to Perennial Pro Bowl WR in NFL Free Agency
The Cleveland Browns definitely find themselves in need of wide receiver help heading into the offseason, as Jerry Jeudy represents the only proven weapon in their employ.
The problem is that the Browns have a rather rough financial situation, so they probably won't be able to dip into the top end of the free-agent pool.
But could Cleveland still manage to land a major playmaker with its resources?
Cory Kinnan of USA Today thinks so, naming Chicago Bears star Keenan Allen as a potential target for the Browns in the coming months.
"Will the Browns be big spenders at the wide receiver position? They could invest a high draft pick on a name like Luther Burden III, but a cost-effective veteran is likely the best course of action," Kinnan wrote. "Keenan Allen will likely see a middle-of-the-market one-year deal after a down year in Chicago this season. His skillset would round out the room well."
Allen played in 15 games this past season, catching 70 passes for 744 yards and seven touchdowns.
The 32-year-old, who played his collegiate football at the University of California, was originally selected by the San Diego Chargers in the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Chargers, making six Pro Bowl appearances along the way. He also posted six 1,000-yard campaigns.
Allen is also just two seasons removed from hauling in 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven scores, so while the veteran is getting older, it's entirely possible that 2024 simply represented an off year for him.
There is no doubt that Allen would comprise a terrific pick up for Cleveland.