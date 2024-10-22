Browns Connected to Trade for Steelers QB
Following the season-ending Deshaun Watson torn Achilles injury, the Cleveland Browns are expected to start a combination of Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson the rest of the way. However, could they consider exploring the trade market if a younger quarterback is available?
Many have suggested that the Browns could use their first-round pick, which is widely expected to be a top-five pick, in the 2025 NFL Draft on a new franchise quarterback.
What if they were able to find their future at quarterback ahead of the NFL trade deadline on November 5th?
Could they consider pursuing a player like Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Justin Fields?
That is something that was suggested for them. Steelers Wire took a look at potential trade suitors for Fields before the trade deadline. As one of their five possible options, Cleveland was on the list.
"While highly unlikely, the Steelers’ AFC North rivals present themselves as an ideal landing spot for Fields. The team could offer Pittsburgh elite wide receivers and great offensive linemen. However, even though QB Deshaun Watson is reportedly out for the season, bad blood in the rivalry could prevent the trade from ever happening."
Making a trade with a division rival is never an easy thing to get done. The last thing the team trading the player wants is for the player they're getting rid of to come back and haunt them.
Fields has looked solid this season during the time he has had on the field. He was benched after leading the team to a 4-2 start this past week. Russell Wilson has taken over the starting job.
During the first six games of the season, Fields ended up completing 66.3 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and just one interception. He also racked up 231 yards and five more touchdowns on the ground.
Looking at those numbers, Fields has taken a huge leap forward in his development. He actually looked the part of a legitimate starting quarterback that could lead his team to wins.
At just 25 years old, Fields is also still young enough to be a team's long-term franchise quarterback. If the Browns were to acquire Fields, he could end up being their guy moving forward. They could focus on building around him with their draft assets rather than trying to find their new quarterback with them.
While a trade between Cleveland and the Steelers is not likely to happen, the Browns would be wise to at least reach out. If Pittsburgh is open to moving him, Cleveland should have some interest.