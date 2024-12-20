Browns Could Be Missing Multiple Offensive Weapons Against Bengals
New Browns starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson may go to battle short-handed when he squares off with the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
The team listed tight end David Njoku is listed as questionable for the team's AFC North showdown, as he continues working his way back from a hamstring injury. Njoku missed Week 15 due to the ailment, and missed the first two days of practice this week before returning on Friday.
That signals a step in the right direction for the veteran tight end, who missed all three days of practice last week and wound up not playing against the Chiefs. Njoku first sustained the injury against the Steelers in Week 14. If he's able to return this week it would be a nice boost for Thompson-Robinson who is making his first start since Week 12 of last season.
Along with Njoku, wide receiver Cedric Tillman enters the weekend listed as questionable as he still has yet to clear the concussion protocol. He's missed each of the last two games after suffering a head injury against the Steelers back in Week 12.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr., received the same questionable designation as he continues working through the protocol as well. Emerson Jr. suffered his head injury against Kansas City last week, and left the game in the second quarter.
Only one player has been ruled out for the Browns on Sunday to this point in defensive tackle Shelby Harris. The 33-year-old sustained an elbow injury against Kansas City and didn't practice this week.
Meanwhile, Star defensive end Myles Garrett popped up on the participation report on Thursday with a back injury, but returned on Friday and is cleared to play.