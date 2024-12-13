Browns Could Be Missing Multiple Offensive Weapon Against Chiefs
Taking down the Kansas City Chiefs could be a whole lot harder for the Cleveland Browns this weekend.
That's because tight end David Njoku was officially listed as questionable Sunday's matchup with Patrick Mahomes squad, as part of the team's end of the week injury designations. The 2023 Pro Bowler has been battling a hamstring issue throughout the week and missed all three days of practice due to the ailment.
Usually, sitting out an entire week of practice is a pretty ominous sign that a player won't play, which would leave Jameis Winston without one of his top targets this season, in a daunting showdown with the back-to-back, defending Super Bowl champions. Since taking over under center in Week 8, Winston and Njoku have connected on 36 passes, for 247 yards and three touchdowns. It's the second straight season that the Miami product's numbers have taken off after a quarterback change.
Like Njoku, veteran guard Joel Bitonio finished the week with a questionable designation, after missing the first two days of practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to a back injury. Bitonio returned to the field on Friday in a limited capacity. He indicated to reporters one day prior that he felt there was a good chance he'd play, but that he'd monitor the situation heading into the weekend.
Cleveland could very well be down two offensive weapons on Sunday if Njoku can't go, as the team ruled out wide receiver Cedric Tillman for a third consecutive week. Tillman who practiced on a limited basis throughout the week but head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed he never quite cleared the league's concussion protocol. The 2023 third-round pick suffered the head injury back in Week 12 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Two other players are listed as questionable for the Browns ahead of Sunday, including, rookie DT Mike Hall Jr., who has a chance to return off the IR this week with a knee injury. Fellow rookie, CB Myles Harden, could do the same after spending multiple weeks on the IR with a shin injury.